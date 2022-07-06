One person killed in Harrisburg shooting; shooter identified

The shooting was reported at 1:55 p.m. in the area of 13th and Walnut streets, according to emergency dispatch.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 4:50 p.m.: Harrisburg city spokesperson Matt Maisel said the person killed is an adult male, and the shooter, an adult woman, has been identified and interviewed by police.

The woman has been released, and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting as a possible self-defense case.

Previously

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg.

It was reported at 1:55 p.m., according to emergency dispatch accounts.

Police responded to the area of 13th and Walnut Streets, where they found a male victim dead.

No one else was injured, according to dispatch.

A city spokesperson said one person is in custody.

The incident is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.