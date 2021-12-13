One of two $50,000-winning Millionaire Raffle tickets sold at Sheetz store in Harrisburg

Each week leading up to the New Year's Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 8, two $50,000-winning tickets will be drawn, the Lottery said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of two $50,000-winning tickets drawn as part of the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold at a Sheetz store in Harrisburg, the Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket was sold at a Sheetz on the 3600 block of Paxton Avenue, according to the Lottery. The second weekly $50,000 winner was sold in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, the Lottery said.

Each week leading up to the New Year's Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 8, two $50,000-winning tickets will be drawn, the Lottery said. Saturday's drawing was the fourth of the year.

The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between November 30 and December 6, the Lottery said.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.