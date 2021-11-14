One injured in Dauphin County fire

DAUPHIN, Pa. — Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dauphin Borough on Saturday night.
Fire officials said they were dispatched to a building located at 600 Erie Street shortly after 7 p.m. for a reported fire.
One person was taken to the hospital with hand injuries, said Matthew Shive, Captain of the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Company.
A total of two people were displaced.
The fire damaged the basement and part of the first floor, officials said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the PSP Fire Marshal.