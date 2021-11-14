One injured in Dauphin County fire

The fire damaged the basement and part of the first floor, officials said.

DAUPHIN, Pa. — Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in Dauphin Borough on Saturday night.

Fire officials said they were dispatched to a building located at 600 Erie Street shortly after 7 p.m. for a reported fire.

One person was taken to the hospital with hand injuries, said Matthew Shive, Captain of the Dauphin-Middle Paxton Fire Company.

A total of two people were displaced.

The fire damaged the basement and part of the first floor, officials said.