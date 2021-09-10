One dead, two injured in Dauphin County crash

On Saturday night, shortly after 10:30 p.m., a vehicle driving west on the eastbound lanes of Route 22 crashed into the front of another vehicle traveling east.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Middle Paxton Township on Saturday night, police said.

On Oct. 9, shortly after 10:30 p.m., a vehicle driving west on the eastbound lanes of Route 22 crashed into the front of another vehicle traveling east.

Both vehicles caught on fire and became engulfed in flames.

Witnesses rushed to get the drivers of the vehicles and one passenger out. The driver of the first vehicle and the passenger were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with serious injuries. The driver succumbed to their injuries and died at the hospital, according to officials.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Hershey Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The current condition of the passenger and second driver is unknown.