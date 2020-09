Police say the victim was not wearing her seat belt.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township, police say.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Route 209 around 10:50 a.m., yesterday morning.

Police say 73-year-old Linda Lira, of Lykens, was pronounced dead on the scene after she rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped for traffic ahead. She was not wearing her seat belt.