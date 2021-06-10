Ollie's Bargain Outlet to host national hiring event June 15, seeking to fill more than 2,000 positions nationwide

There are openings in the company's distribution center in York and in its Store Support Center in Harrisburg, Ollie's said. Some positions pay up to $20/hour.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. announced Thursday it will hold a nationwide hiring event next week to fill more than 2,000 positions in more than 400 store locations, three distribution centers, and a Store Support Center in Harrisburg.

One of the distribution centers, located in York, is looking to hire almost 100 new employees in all positions, including distribution associates and reach truck operators, the company said.

The hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 15, Ollie's said.

DC positions pay up to $20 per hour based on experience and have a $1000 sign-on bonus, the company said. Opportunities for the DC leadership team are also available.

The opportunities at the Store Support Center in Harrisburg include positions in accounting, merchandising, operations, marketing, human resources, and more.

“It’s an exciting time for Ollie’s as we continue to expand our store presence across the country," said Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc. president and CEO John Swygert. "This year alone we have opened 20 new stores with 30 more slated to open by the end of 2021. Our June 15 hiring event opens the door to add new team members to our amazing company who want to start to build their career at one of the fastest growing retailers in the country.”

Ollie’s currently employs approximately 10,000 associates, the company said. Employees benefit from competitive wages, paid time off and opportunities for rapid promotion within the company. Full-time employees also receive comprehensive benefits including affordable healthcare, vison and dental plans, paid company holidays and 401K with employee match, according to Ollie's.

Interested applicants can also text “Apply” to 33097 or visit an Ollie’s store, the York Distribution Center, or corporate headquarters in Harrisburg on June 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. for an on-the-spot interview.