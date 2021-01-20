Officials identify Harrisburg man killed in deadly fire Sunday afternoon

Jay Ross, 69, was found dead by firefighters responding to his home on the 1400 block of N. 15th St. Cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from Jan. 18.

A Harrisburg man who died in a fire at his home Sunday has been identified as 69-year-old Jay Ross, according to Dauphin County officials.

Emergency responders were dispatched to Ross’s home at 1411 North 15th Street for a reported fire at 4:49 p.m., officials say.

Ross was found inside and pronounced dead at the scene by a Dauphin County deputy coroner.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick has not made determinations on cause and matter of death, pending further investigation, according to officials.

Harrisburg police and Harrisburg Bureau of Fire also responded to the home and are investigating.