Police say Nayquan Prather was last seen Monday night.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen on Monday.

The Lower Paxton Police Department says Nayquan Prather left his home Monday around 10 p.m.

Prather is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 150 pounds. Prather was last seen wearing a pink hoodie with black lettering, Adidas pants, and black UGZ boots.

Anyone who has information on Prather's location is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.