Officer injured in police chase to apprehend armed carjacker

A Swatara Township police officer was injured during a vehicle chase.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A police officer in Dauphin County was injured while attempting to stop an alleged armed carjacker on Dec. 29.

Swatara Township police were assisting the Lower Paxton Township Police Department with a vehicle pursuit when an officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The police departments were chasing an alleged armed carjacker. The pursuit started in Steelton Borough and crossed into Swatara Township.

Both the officer and driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.