NYE celebrations bring business back to Harrisburg

Harrisburg residents were excited for the return of a holiday tradition as restaurants prepared for the 'biggest night of the year.'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Signs of the season are all around at Arooga's Grill House and Sports Bar on Second Street in Harrisburg. Employees put the final touches on the decorations and loaded up the grill, anticipating a New Year’s Eve celebration for the ages.

"We have a ton of nice drink and food specials and we're looking forward to people coming out and enjoying the entertainment that we're offering," said Jasin Reimer, kitchen manager at Arooga's.

Excitement for the New Year is heightened in Harrisburg, as the annual strawberry drop returns to the downtown for the first time since it welcomed the year 2020. With the normal festivities ready to go, Arooga's is serving food inside and out, slinging delicious hot dishes well into New Year's Day.



"Harrisburg is back," Reimer said. "The weather is going to be good. A little light drizzle, but otherwise this is going to be the most fun we've probably had in a long time."

It was a similar scene a few doors down at Cafe Fresco Center City.

"It's, if not the biggest night of the year, one of the biggest nights of the year," said Brian Fertenbaugh, owner of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 night club.

FOX43 found waiters taking orders and bartenders serving up cocktails just before the evening rush, as the 2023 celebrations at Cafe Fresco, and one floor up at the Level 2 night club, kicked off. Owner Brian Fertenbaugh has been waiting for a night like this.



"With all the restrictions still in place somewhat last year, we really haven't seen what we hope to see tonight for about three years," Fertenbaugh said.



With the traditional celebrations back in town, the restaurant is almost fully booked. Fertenbaugh said it's the best problem he could hope for as 2023 draws near.

"We've got a ton of reservations tonight," Fertenbaugh said. "We don't have a lot of room for walk-ins, but there is going to be some foot traffic because of the strawberry dropping. We're hoping that brings a crowd down and that the weather isn't a factor there."