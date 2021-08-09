North Union Street in Middletown closed due to police incident

All residents and businesses in the area have been evacuated, police say. North Union Street is closed between Spring Street and East Water Street.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of a "police incident" in Middletown.

At around 1:30 p.m., all home and businesses in the area were evacuated to the Middletown Borough MSCO building on West Emaus Street.

No vehicle traffic is permitted in the area, according to police.

FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

