Detour on North Union Street near 283 interchange in Lower Swatara Township set for this weekend, PennDOT says

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Monday announced that a detour associated with an improvement project on North Union Street in Lower Swatara Township will be implemented this weekend, weather permitting.

Workers are scheduled to begin the second phase of full-depth pavement reconstruction for North Union Street between the Route 283 interchange and Fulling Mill Road, PennDOT said.

The detour will be in place from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to PennDOT.

Drivers on North Union Street who want to access Fulling Mill Road or Route 283 West from the south side of the closure are advised to travel east on Route 283, exit at Vine Street, and take Route 283 West to North Union Street or continue on westbound 283, PennDOT said.

North Union Street traffic wishing to continue south from the north side of the closure should take Fulling Mill Road west to southbound Route 441 (Oberlin Road) and continue to North Union Street, according to PennDOT.

North Union Street traffic wishing to access eastbound or westbound Route 283 from the north side of the closure should take Fulling Mill Road west to southbound Route 441 (Oberlin Road), to eastbound Route 230 in Middletown to northbound Vine Street to the Route 283 Interchange.

Work on the project includes full depth reconstruction, milling and paving, base repairs, minor drainage updates, traffic signal updates, ADA curb amp updates, guide rail updates, signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction, PennDOT said.