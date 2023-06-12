Norfolk Southern crews, local emergency officials clean up fuel leak found near Harrisburg last week

The leak was found last Thursday morning off Industrial Road, near Wildwood Park and the entrance to HACC, a company spokesperson said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Norfolk Southern spokesperson said Monday that clean-up crews from their company and emergency agencies are working to clean up and contain a fuel spill discovered last week at a generator station.

The spill was located near Wildwood Park and the main entrance to the Harrisburg Area Community College on Thursday, the Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.

"Our crews immediately began responding to identify the source and contain it," the spokesperson said. "We promptly notified state agencies, and began flushing and vacuuming any affected areas."

Fire department personnel also worked to deploy booms to catch the leaked fuel at the outfall into Paxton Creek.

Most of the affected area was cleaned up Thursday, the spokesperson said.

"We’re working closely with state officials, and our personnel and contractors remain on-site," the spokesperson said.