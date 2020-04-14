No injuries suffered after fire at apartment building in Harrisburg

No one was injured after an apartment building fire.
Crews were sent to the 600 block of Boas Street in Harrisburg around 4:00 a.m. on April 14 for a reported fire.
According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out on a balcony of the 15th floor of the Towne Home Apartments.
The fire was able to be contained in 5 minutes as 40 firefighters responded to the scene, officials said.
Crews told FOX43 that the fire was likely caused by misused smoking material and caused a few thousand dollars worth of damage.