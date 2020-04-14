x
dauphin-county

No injuries suffered after fire at apartment building in Harrisburg

Crews were able to control in about five minutes, according to officials.
Credit: FOX43

No one was injured after an apartment building fire.

Crews were sent to the 600 block of Boas Street in Harrisburg around 4:00 a.m. on April 14 for a reported fire.

According to officials at the scene, the fire broke out on a balcony of the 15th floor of the Towne Home Apartments.

The fire was able to be contained in 5 minutes as 40 firefighters responded to the scene, officials said.

Crews told FOX43 that the fire was likely caused by misused smoking material and caused a few thousand dollars worth of damage.