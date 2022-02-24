New UPS facilities in Pa. expected to create 1,700 jobs

Governor Wolf visited the future location of the UPS northeast regional hub in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Feb. 24.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf continued his push for economic growth on Thursday, highlighting a new UPS facility that will create hundreds of new jobs in central Pennsylvania.

The governor visited the future location of the UPS northeast regional hub in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Feb. 24. It's one of four locations across the state supported by the Pennsylvania government.

The new UPS facilities are expected to create more than 1,700 full-time jobs.

Wolf said this expansion will help ease supply chain issues.

"The supply chain hasn't stepped up, but that the demand has risen so dramatically," said Wolf. "...I think what the supply chain needs to do to respond to that is exactly what has happened here—and that is expand."