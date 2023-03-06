Multiple people displaced, 2 injured in Dauphin County townhouse fire

The fire marshal says the current dry conditions played a part in the fire.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say 16 people were displaced and two people were injured in Susquehanna Township after a fire on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a townhouse on Oakwood Lane just before 10 a.m.

According to Susquehanna Township Fire Marshal George Drees, the fire started at the rear deck of one home before it spread to two neighboring homes.

Drees says the current dry conditions played a part in the fire.

A total of 16 people from the three homes were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire officials say two people were injured, one suffered a laceration and the other smoke inhalation. Both were treated at the scene.

Multiple fire companies were at the scene battling the fire.