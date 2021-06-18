More than 200 vehicles available at the third Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Auto Auction on June 22

Vehicles for sale were seized by police. Some of the vehicles on the auction block include a 2014 Nissan Altima, a 2011 Mercedes 550, and a 2005 Kawasaki Eliminator.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — This month's Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s auto auction will feature more than 200 vehicles for public purchase, including a wide selection of front- and all-wheel-drive sedans, minivans, police interceptors, pickup trucks, SUVs, utility vehicles, and more, organizers say.

The June auction -- the third of six planned for 2021 -- will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

Vehicles for sale were seized by law enforcement. Some of the vehicles on the auction block include a 2014 Nissan Altima, a 2011 Mercedes 550, and a 2005 Kawasaki Eliminator.

Other vehicles are made by manufacturers like Chevrolet, Chrysler, Ford, Dodge, GMC, and Jeep.

"As part of efforts to ensure a safe auction environment, in-person access on the day of the auction is limited to registered public buyers and dealers only, with no guests," organizers said in a press release. "Masks and social distancing will be required for entry on preview days and the day of the auction. Masks and sanitizing products will be available for those who arrive without them. No food or beverage service will be provided at the auction site."

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles runs now through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so.

Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be no registration on the day of the auction, according to organizers.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the form of money order, cashier's check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

No cash will be accepted.