Police search for missing Dauphin County teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are searching for a missing teenager.

Jairre Broden-Mauldin, 15, was last seen leaving his home in the Rutherford area of Swatara Township at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded Polo sweatshirt, light gray or blue jeans, and blue New Balance sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2550 or Dauphin County Communications at (717) 558-6900 if the call is after hours.