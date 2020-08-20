Missing teen Destiny Snyder has returned home safely, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County girl who was missing since Saturday has been returned home safely, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
Destiny Snyder, 13, disappeared from her home around 2:30 a.m., police say. Members of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department and other law enforcement agencies performed an exhaustive search of the area, with logistical help provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Lower Paxton Township Police said they will continue to follow up to Snyder and her family to ensure they have continued access to available services to help them in the future.