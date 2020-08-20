Missing teen Destiny Snyder has returned home safely, police say

The 13-year-old Dauphin County girl disappeared from her home on Saturday, police say. Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the effort to find her.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County girl who was missing since Saturday has been returned home safely, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Destiny Snyder, 13, disappeared from her home around 2:30 a.m., police say. Members of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department and other law enforcement agencies performed an exhaustive search of the area, with logistical help provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.