Police are asking the public for help to locate the missing teen.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Lower Paxton Township, police said.

Lana Halilovic left her home on Thursday, Nov. 2, around 11:15 p.m.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium build, with brown eyes, and short dark-red hair.

Halilovic was last seen wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and carrying a purple duffle bag.