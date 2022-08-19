Police search for missing teen in Lower Paxton Township

Pramis Bhattarai, 16, was last seen at his home in the township this morning, police say.

Pramis Bhattarai, 16, was last seen at home around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

He is described as an Asian male, and was last seen wearing a yellow hooded jacket and bright red pants. He was riding a blue bicycle, according to police.