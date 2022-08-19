x
Dauphin County

Police search for missing teen in Lower Paxton Township

Pramis Bhattarai, 16, was last seen at his home in the township this morning, police say.
Credit: CrimeWatch

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen in Lower Paxton Township.

Pramis Bhattarai, 16, was last seen at home around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

He is described as an Asian male, and was last seen wearing a yellow hooded jacket and bright red pants. He was riding a blue bicycle, according to police.

Anyone with information on Bhattarai's whereabouts is requested to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online

