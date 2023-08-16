Police search for man reported missing in Harrisburg

Daqwan Walters was last seen in the city's uptown area on Aug. 11, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are searching for a man who has been missing since last Friday.

The family of Daqwan Walters told police he was last seen in the uptown Harrisburg area on Aug. 11, and that they are concerned for his well-being as his disappearance is not typical.

Walters was last known to be driving a black Chevy Suburban, with the Pennsylvania tag of LXV-9783.

Anyone with information on Walters, or his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900.