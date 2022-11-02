Police search for missing Hummelstown man

Matthew Bachman, 34, has not been seen since Monday afternoon, according to State Police.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing Dauphin County man.

Matthew Bachman, 34, of Hummelstown, has not been seen since Monday afternoon, when he was with his mother at 2:30 p.m. at a home in South Hanover Township, police said.

Bachman was believed to be headed to the Banyan Rehab Center in Laurel Run, according to police.

There have been several unsuccessful attempts to make contact with him since his disappearance, police said.