Police searching for missing Swatara Township man

Richard Smith, 64, was last seen near Downtown Daily Bread on the 200 block of South Street in Harrisburg, Swatara Township Police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are searching for a missing Swatara Township man.

Richard Smith, 64, was reported missing from his home on Reynolds Lane on Wednesday, Swatara Township Police say. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 265 pounds. Smith was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket, a green hat, blue sweat pants and blue Under Armor sneakers.

Police say Smith was last seen in the area of Downtown Daily Bread on the 200 block of South Street in Harrisburg.