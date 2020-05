Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a teen who hasn't been seen since early morning yesterday.

Jack Bierly, 14, left his home on the 8000 block of Kiwanis Road between the hours of 11:00 p.m. on Friday and 4:53 a.m. yesterday and hasn't returned home, police say.

Bierly is 5-feet 2-inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, and has long brown hair.