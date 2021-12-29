x
Dauphin County

Police ask for help finding missing Dauphin County man

Lower Paxton Township Police believe Stephen Salazar may have been in a crash around 5:30 p.m. around the Interstate 83 and 2nd Street Exit the day he went missing.
Credit: Lower Paxton Township Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Law enforcement officials in Dauphin County are asking for the public's help in finding a 61-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 23.

Lower Paxton Township Police believe Stephen Salazar may have been in a crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of the Interstate-83 and 2nd Street Exit on the day he went missing.

Police described Salazar as around 5'8", with a heavy build and black hair.

 Anyone having information on Salazar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.

