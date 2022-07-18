Missing boy found deceased in Dauphin County

Police found a 14-year-old boy dead yesterday in a wooded area along the Lykens Boro. and Wiconisco Township line.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 14-year-old boy was found dead yesterday in a "wooded area" on the 700 block of Main Street in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Jayden Yerges was reported as a missing runaway juvenile the previous day, July 16, around 5 p.m. He was last seen by his relatives that same day, and was believed to be in the Lykens and Wiconisco areas of northern Dauphin County, PSP say.

Yerges was found deceased on July 17, but officials have not released the cause of death at this time. Foul play is not suspected in this incident and the public is not at risk.

PSP will continue to investigate this incident, and the coroner has not released any information at this time.