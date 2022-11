Giovanni Reyes-Colon was last seen at his home on Oct. 31, 2022.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Dauphin County.

Giovanni Reyes-Colon was last seen at Lower Paxton Township home on Oct. 31, 2022.

He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and 255 pounds.

Police say Reyes-Colon was last seen entering an unknown vehicle outside his home.