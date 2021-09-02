Millersburg woman charged after confronting school van driver over traffic delay

Ruth Gilmore, 26, is charged with one count of disorderly conduct after the incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Pine St. Tuesday morning.

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County woman is facing a disorderly conduct charge after allegedly causing a disturbance and confronting the driver of a school van in her neighborhood Tuesday morning, police say.

Ruth N. Gilmore, 26, of Millersburg, allegedly got into a confrontation with the van's driver around 8 a.m. on the 300 block of Pine St. in the borough, according to Millersburg Police.

Witnesses told police that a Capital Area Intermediate Unit School van was stopped to load children when Gilmore pulled up behind it in her vehicle, sounded her horn several times, exited her vehicle, and confronted the van driver, police say.

Her actions alarmed the driver, children, and neighbors, police say.