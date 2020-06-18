Millersburg man accused of physically assaulting 1-month-old girl in his care

Devin Joseph, 21, allegedly punched the child in the abdomen four times, State Police say. The girl suffered a broken rib, a lacerated liver and pulmonary bruising

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — State Police have charged a 21-year-old Dauphin County man with physically abusing a one-month-old girl in his care.

Devin Charles Joseph, of the 3200 block of State Road 147 in Millersburg, is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault of a child and one felony count of endangering the welfare of children after a police investigation that began over the weekend, when staff at Hershey Medical Center contacted authorities to report the suspected child abuse.

The victim was transported to Hershey from Harrisburg Hospital on Sunday after she started to become pale and unresponsive.

Police say the child was on a ventilator when police arrived, and the investigating officer observed "significant" bruising on both sides of her abdomen and both legs.

Doctors told police x-rays indicated the girl had suffered a lacerated liver, possible contusions to her heart and lungs, and a fractured rib. They also suspected she had suffered a fractured leg and head trauma, according to the criminal complaint.

Doctors also said the child's caregivers had no explanation for the cause of her injuries, police say.

The girl's mother told police that the child had been in Joseph's care since noon on Saturday, when she had left to go out with some friends. When she returned home Saturday at about 3:30 p.m., she noted the child was sleeping, and stayed asleep until she had to be awakened for her bath at about 7:30 p.m. This was unusual behavior for the child, her mother told police.

The child also refused her bottle and appeared to be struggling to breathe, her mother told police. The victim's mother told police she saw bruising on the girl's abdomen and took video of her struggling to breathe. At that point, the child's mother said, she felt it necessary to take the child to Harrisburg Hospital for an evaluation, according to the complaint.

Police say Joseph gave investigators was "vague" in his explanation of his activities with the girl while she was in his care and changed his account several times, offering numerous theories as to how she could have been injured.

In a third interview with police on Tuesday, Joseph allegedly admitted that he was holding the girl while playing a video game and she fell from his arm, according to the criminal complaint. Joseph said he caught the girl in midair by the legs, and she began crying. When he could not get the child to stop crying, Joseph said, he hit her four times in the abdomen with a closed fist, police say.