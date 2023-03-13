x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Historic Dauphin County cemetery added to National Register of Historic Places

The Swatara Township Police Department announced that Dauphin County's Midland Cemetery was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Credit: jefftakespics2 - stock.adobe.com

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department announced today that a Dauphin County cemetery was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The historic Midland Cemetery, now listed on the National Register, is the final resting place of slaves that once inhabited south central Pennsylvania, the United States Colored Troops, Buffalo Soldiers, Tuskegee Airman and many other notable individuals.

The Friends of Midland Cemetery and Swatara Township police host a Memorial Day event at the cemetery every year to honor those who are buried there. This year's service will be held on Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Shapiro visits Pa. State Police Academy to tout new funding proposal

Before You Leave, Check This Out