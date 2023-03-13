Historic Dauphin County cemetery added to National Register of Historic Places

The Swatara Township Police Department announced that Dauphin County's Midland Cemetery was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The historic Midland Cemetery, now listed on the National Register, is the final resting place of slaves that once inhabited south central Pennsylvania, the United States Colored Troops, Buffalo Soldiers, Tuskegee Airman and many other notable individuals.