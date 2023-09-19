Dauphin County youth football club is investigating reports of fight between coaches, parents at recent game

The Middletown Youth Club said all of the known participants have been barred indefinitely from all of its events. The investigation is ongoing, the MYC said.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A youth football league in Dauphin County said it is investigating reports of an altercation that occurred between some of its coaches and parents at a recent game.

The Middletown Youth Club said the altercation occurred on September 17, when the MYC was playing a youth team from Harrisburg.

A video of the melee circulated on social media earlier this week showing at least five people involved in the brawl. The video's description read: "Parent Fights Coach For Yelling at His Kid."

A Lower Swatara Township Police spokesperson told FOX43 earlier in the week that officers were dispatched to the scene, but the fight had broken up and no one involved wanted any police action.

No arrests were made, the spokesperson said.

All of the people who were known to have participated in the fight have been suspended indefinitely from all MYC events, the organization said.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We are reviewing videos, witness statements, and conducting interviews to ensure an impartial and unbiased verdict by the MYC Board of Directors," the organization said. "The safety and well-being of our children, families, and volunteers remain our FIRST priority."

The MYC also apologized to its fans, followers and athletes.

"We will learn from this incident and have taken immediate corrective actions to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone," the MYC said. "We have coordinated coaches and parents meetings, issued mandatory coach/parent relation training, reissued code of conduct requirements, reviewed in-game processes, added sportsmanship monitors for games, and created in-game announcements to reinforce our zero-tolerance policy for unsportsmanlike or misconduct."