Middletown School District educates students on mask etiquette with 'Hamilton' parody video

Faculty and staff perform "The Ten Mask Commandments" to educate returning students about the proper way to wear face coverings in school.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Inspired by the muscial "Hamilton," a Dauphin County school district found a fun way to remind students of the importance of proper face masking procedures as they return to in-person classrooms.

Brian Massey, a teacher at Middletown Middle School, posted a video called "The Ten Mask Commandments," a parody of the Broadway musical's number "The Ten Duel Commandments," on his YouTube channel on August 26.

"The video was created to educate students who wear masks regarding expectations," the video's introduction states.

Massey and other faculty and staff members then break down the etiquette and expectations for Middletown students, rapping and singing to the tune of the popular "Hamilton" song.