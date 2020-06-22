Middletown police investigating shots fired

Officials say the shots fired call was in the first block of West High Street.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots fired call in Middletown, according to a news release on Sunday.

Officials say the shots fired call was in the first block of West High Street.

Video surveillance showed a white Chrysler, Sebring Convertible and silver Kia Optima sedan, according to authorities.

Police say a single shot was fired from the Chrysler convertible and both vehicles then went in separate directions on Spring Street.