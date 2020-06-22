x
Middletown police investigating shots fired

Officials say the shots fired call was in the first block of West High Street.
Credit: Middletown Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shots fired call in Middletown, according to a news release on Sunday.

Video surveillance showed a white Chrysler, Sebring Convertible and silver Kia Optima sedan, according to authorities. 

Police say a single shot was fired from the Chrysler convertible and both vehicles then went in separate directions on Spring Street.

Anyone with information can send a CrimeWatch submission or contact Dauphin County Dispatch at (717)-558-6900.

