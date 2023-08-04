Police: Lebanon man sexually assaulted junior firefighter at Hershey volunteer fire company

Michael Blouch, 19, was allegedly caught engaging in sexual activity with the victim by another member of the fire department on Wednesday, police claim.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County charged a 19-year-old Lebanon man with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other offenses relating to the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old minor at a volunteer fire company in Hershey.

Michael James Blouch was arrested Wednesday after another member of the fire company found him engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old junior firefighter in the fire station's lounge room, according to Derry Township Police.

The witness intervened to stop the alleged sexual activity and took Blouch and the minor to the truck bay area, where they were detained until police arrived, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed against Blouch.

Both the minor and Blouch were questioned by police and admitted to engaging in oral sex, according to the complaint. The minor reported that Blouch had asked them to come to the fire company to "hang out," according to police.

In addition to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 -- a first-degree felony -- Blouch is also charged with felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor (sexual offenses), statutory sexual assault, and corruption of minors, according to police.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge James Lenker, who set bail at $50,000.