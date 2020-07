Parking meter enforcement will still be underway on Friday, even though city offices will be closed in observance of July 4th, Park Harrisburg said

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Metered parking in the city of Harrisburg will not be enforced on Saturday, Park Harrisburg announced this week.

The city's municipal and administrative offices will be closed on Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

