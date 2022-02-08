Mecum Auctions event in Harrisburg set a record with $40 million in sales

The $40 million in sales marked a 30 percent increase over the 2019 Harrisburg record of $31 million, Mecum said.

Mecum Auctions most recent event in Harrisburg generated $40 million in overall sales, breaking the previous record of $31 million for the event set in 2019, the company said Tuesday.

A total of 863 vehicles were sold in Harrisburg, creating a sell-through rate of 81 percent, Mecum said.

It's been a record-setting year overall for Mecum Auctions, which began the year with the highest-grossing collector car auction ever held in Kissimmee, Florida in January.

Sales in Harrisburg were topped by a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series (Lot S168.1) that sold for $473,000, followed closely by a 1985 Lamborghini Countach LP5000S (Lot S130.1) that brought $467,500. A 14-mile 1977 Pontiac Trans Am SE (Lot S132.1) came in as the auction’s third highest seller with a $440,000 sale price, Mecum said.

The top 10 sellers list was dominated by Corvettes, which took up six of the top-seller slots in total, according to Mecum.

Rounding out the top 10 sellers in Harrisburg was a 1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible (Lot S163.1) that brought $236,500.

The complete top 10 collector car sales at the Mecum Harrisburg 2022 auction include: