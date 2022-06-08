The closure is so workers can remove the elevator and prepare the upstairs for the next stage of the Your Place to Belong project, library administration said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's McCormick Riverfront Library will be closed from June 20-25, so that workers can remove the elevator and prepare the building for the next phase of planned renovations the upstairs area, the Dauphin County Library System announced this week.

The renovation to the upstairs is part of the Your Place to Belong project, which will connect it to the Haldeman Haly House and expand the services offered, the library system said.

Library members should be aware that elevator access to the library’s main floor will not resume until July 9, and curbside pick-up will be available for members who cannot use the stairs for access.

While the McCormick Riverfront Library is closed and the elevator is unavailable, the community is welcome to use curbside pick-up or any of the other seven libraries in the system, which will be open during this time.

For hours of operation please call the libraries or check online at dcls.org.

Items returned to the outside book and AV drop boxes will be collected but may not be checked in right away, the library said. Late fees will not accrue on these materials since the library is not currently assessing these fees due to COVID-19 constraints.