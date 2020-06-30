'Marvelous Monday's' at Hershey Gardens offer weekly activities for kids

The events will be held in The Children's Garden and is included with the price of admission to Hershey Gardens. They run from July 6 through August 10.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The M.S. Hershey Foundation on Tuesday announced the schedule for Marvelous Mondays in The Children's Garden at Hershey Gardens, a family-friendly activity included with the price of admission.

The events will be held weekly from 10 a.m. to noon beginning Monday, July 6 through August 10.

All activities take place outdoors in The Children’s Garden and are weather dependent, the Foundation said.

Families are encouraged to socially distance during presentations. Activities paired with presentations are also optional as take-home project kits.

Here is Marvelous Mondays' calendar of activities:

July 6 – Children’s book author Kevin McCloskey will read his books “The Real Poop on Pigeons” and “We Dig Worms.” McCloskey will also be demonstrating drawing techniques.

– Children’s book author Kevin McCloskey will read his books “The Real Poop on Pigeons” and “We Dig Worms.” McCloskey will also be demonstrating drawing techniques. July 13 – Storytime with book “The Enormous Potato.” Kids will also receive a kit to grow their own potato at home.

– Storytime with book “The Enormous Potato.” Kids will also receive a kit to grow their own potato at home. July 20 – Children will learn about what makes an insect by playing “Am I An Insect?” game. Kids will also create their own bugs using natural materials.

– Children will learn about what makes an insect by playing “Am I An Insect?” game. Kids will also create their own bugs using natural materials. July 27 – Puppeteer Ben Stansbury will be entertaining families with animals, insects and other creatures during his fun and lively puppet show. Kids will also create their own carnivorous plant.

– Puppeteer Ben Stansbury will be entertaining families with animals, insects and other creatures during his fun and lively puppet show. Kids will also create their own carnivorous plant. Aug. 3 – Children’s book author Chrysa M. Smith will read her book “The UpSide Down Gardener.” Youngsters will also make a collage using paper, yarn and natural objects.

– Children’s book author Chrysa M. Smith will read her book “The UpSide Down Gardener.” Youngsters will also make a collage using paper, yarn and natural objects. Aug. 10 – ZooAmerica will present “Paws, Claws, Scales & Tails,” which focuses on the adaptations animals use for survival in the wild. Kids will also go on a scavenger hunt and create their own model water plant.