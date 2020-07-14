Man wanted on years old wararnt for aggravated indecent assault

Timothy Oneal Harman, 52, is wanted for Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child and Corruption of Minors for an incident that happened in October of 2003.

Harrisburg Police along with PA State Parole are trying to locate a man wanted on a 2003 warrant out of Harrisburg.

Harman fled his parole supervision that year and may have gone to Georgia or California.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Timothy Oneal Harman is asked to contact Harrisburg Police or submit a tip through the crimewatch portal.