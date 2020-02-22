Man threatens to burn down wife's house, Middletown Borough

He was going to pour gasoline down the house's septic tank and burn down his wife's home, officials say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man threatened to burn down his wife's home yesterday in Middletown Borough, according to police.

At approximately 9:26 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Maple Road, and discovered that Richard Coy was going to pour gasoline down the septic tank and burn down his wife's house, officials say.

After an arrest warrant was authorized, Coy was located in the 8000 block of Shasta Drive in Swatara Township and taken into custody by police, the Middletown Borough Police Department says.