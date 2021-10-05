Man injured while trying to break into Swatara home

Police say a woman inside the home fired a gun, which caused a window to break and injure him.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after trying to break into a Dauphin County apartment.

Swatara Township Police say that around 6:20 p.m. a man attempted to break into a home on the 3600 block of Chambers Hill Road at the Chestnut Pointe apartment complex.

A woman, who was inside the home at the time of the attempted break-in, fired a gun at the man, according to police.

Police say that apparently, the bullet didn't strike the man, but broke a nearby window, causing the glass to injure the man's left arm.

Police say the woman was cooperative with investigating officers.