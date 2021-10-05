Man injured while trying to break into Swatara home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after trying to break into a Dauphin County apartment.
Swatara Township Police say that around 6:20 p.m. a man attempted to break into a home on the 3600 block of Chambers Hill Road at the Chestnut Pointe apartment complex.
A woman, who was inside the home at the time of the attempted break-in, fired a gun at the man, according to police.
Police say that apparently, the bullet didn't strike the man, but broke a nearby window, causing the glass to injure the man's left arm.
Police say the woman was cooperative with investigating officers.
The man is being charged with attempted burglary and there are no charges expected for the woman.