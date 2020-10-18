Man found injured on road in Dauphin County, police seeking answers

Police said the man may have been struck by a passing vehicle or he may have fallen out of a moving vehicle.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for help to determine what happened to an injured man found lying on the road at an intersection in Swatara Township on Saturday night.

On Saturday around 11:13 p.m., a passing driver saw a man lying on the road at the intersection of Orchard Drive and North Harrisburg Street. The driver stopped to help the man who stood up and said he was injured from a fall.

When police arrived at the scene they noted that the man's injuries didn't seem to fit with a simple fall. Officers said the 31-year-old man was missing a shoe that was found several hundred feet away on Orchard Drive. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Swatara Township Police are investigating this incident to try to determine what happened to the man and how he sustained his injuries. Police said it is possible he was struck by a vehicle or he could have fallen from a moving vehicle.