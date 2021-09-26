Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Harrisburg

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man died in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Harrisburg, police said.

On Friday night, officers were called to the area of South Cameron and Market Streets where they found a man that had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained at the scene.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate.