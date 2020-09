Christian Zimmerman, 37, is accused of shooting Christopher Burkett as Burkett sat in a car parked outside a Harrisburg restaurant on Jan. 9, 2017, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have charged a suspect in a 2017 shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on the 1300 block of Market Street.

Christian Zimmerman, 37, is accused of shooting Christopher Burkett as Burkett sat inside a vehicle parked outside a restaurant on Jan. 9, 2017.

Burkett died of multiple wounds sustained in the shooting a day later, police say.