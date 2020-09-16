Man charged with attacking staff members at Harrisburg Hospital

Benjamin Shambaugh, 36, is charged with aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred Monday, according to Harrisburg Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 36-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he attacked staff members at Harrisburg Hospital on Monday.

Benjamin Shambaugh was taken into custody Tuesday in the area of South 19th and Paxton Streets after charged were filed, police say.

He is accused of becoming belligerent with staff members at the hospital Monday after he was asked to leave, and physically assaulting members of the medical staff, according to police.