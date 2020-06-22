Man charged in shots-fired incident in Middletown

Elijah Griggs turned himself in to police after allegedly firing at another vehicle Sunday night in the area of West High and Union streets, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police have charged a 29-year-old man in connection to a shots-fired incident that occurred Sunday in the area of West High and North Union streets.

Elijah Griggs is charged with three counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of discharging a firearm within borough limits, police say.

Griggs turned himself in to authorities and admitted his involvement in the case, police say.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8 p.m. Investigators learned there were two vehicles involved -- a white Chrysler Sebring convertible and a silver Kia sedan. The driver of the Sebring, later identified as Griggs, allegedly fired a shot from his vehicle in the direction of the other car.

He then drove west on High Street toward Spring Street, police say.