Man charged in Lower Paxton Township shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Police have charged a 28-year-old Dauphin County man in a shooting that left one person injured on the 4200 block of Society Park Court Thursday afternoon.
Maurice Wilson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and related offenses in the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m., police say.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police allege.
Wilson was arraigned Friday and remanded to Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.
The victim has been admitted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.