Dauphin County

Man charged in Lower Paxton Township shooting

Maurice Wilson, 28, is accused of shooting another man in the leg Thursday afternoon on the 4200 block of Society Park Court
Credit: Lower Paxton Township Police
Maurice Wilson

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Police have charged a 28-year-old Dauphin County man in a shooting that left one person injured on the 4200 block of Society Park Court Thursday afternoon.

Maurice Wilson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and related offenses in the incident, which occurred around 3 p.m., police say.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police allege.

Wilson was arraigned Friday and remanded to Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.

The victim has been admitted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.