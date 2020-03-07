Man charged after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase from Dauphin County to Lancaster County

Brian L. Lezzer allegedly led police on a pursuit that reached 110 mph as he fled from Middletown to Elizabethtown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police have charged a 27-year-old Dauphin County man with several offenses after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed vehicle chase from Middletown to Lancaster County before being apprehended.

Brian L. Lezzer is charged with felony counts of fleeing and eluding police, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, along with a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, one count of DUI, and numerous traffic violations, according to Middletown Borough Police.

Lezzer is accused of leading a chase into Lancaster County, allegedly reaching speeds of over 110 mph in the Londonderry Township area, police say.

The officers terminated the pursuit due to Lezzer's alleged recklessness, combined with the fact he was approaching a residential area in Elizabethtown.

Lezzer was found shortly after police ended the pursuit and taken into custody, according to police.