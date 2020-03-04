Man charged after allegedly firing shots in Swatara Township

The victim was not struck by either of the shots, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was charged with recklessly endangering another person and aggravated assault after firing shots Thursday night, according to police.

At around 10:39 p.m., Swatara Police responded to the Turkey Hill store on the 2000 block of Paxton Street for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival and investigation, officers found that Trevor Bolden, 23, fired two shots from a handgun during an argument with a victim.

The victim was not struck by either of the shots, police say.

Bolden and the victim left the scene after the shooting, according to officials.

Swatara officers found Bolden at his house Friday morning where he was taken into custody without incident.

Bolden is at Central Booking to await arraignment.